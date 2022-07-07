HomeTech NewsAppsNewPipe, one of the best alternatives to the YouTube app, drastically improves...

NewPipe, one of the best alternatives to the YouTube app, drastically improves speed in its latest version

By Brian Adam
NewPipe is one of the best alternatives to YouTube that are still standing, after YouTube Vanced was closed. Unlike Vanced and the like, NewPipe was based on the web version of YouTube, with lots of unique features, but it wasn’t particularly fast. The last update dramatically improves playback speed.

The latest NewPipe update 0.23.1 includes the usual bug fixes and internal improvements as well as a new way to get videos from YouTube servers that greatly improves download speed, hardly any waiting times and less buffering. Incidentally, it now supports some videos that previously couldn’t be played with NewPipe.

New pipes for NewPipe

If we talk about alternative YouTube clients, there are mainly two types. Those like Vanced were based on patching the official application to remove or add things and those based on the YouTube website. NewPipe belongs to this second group and is one of the best applications to watch YouTube that are not the YouTube app itself.

It is a free and open source app that stands out for being very light, allowing you to download videos to watch later and play videos in the background or as a floating window without the need to log in. Even if you use it without an account, you can subscribe to channels to see content of your interest.

The latest update improves one of its weak points: playback from the application itself. Its creators have implemented DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) technology to achieve Smoother video playback with less waiting and with support for more video format, which previously could not be played with the application.

As a consequence, NewPipe is now faster and takes less time to load or jump to a specific part of a video. In addition, it is now possible to play live videos as soon as they are finished, and playback supports more video formats and resolutions.

The changes and improvements apply only to video playback and not to downloading, which remains the same for now. As expected, the new update -which you can get on its official website- also includes a good amount of minor improvements and fixes.

NewPipe

NewPipe

  • Developer: NewPipe
  • Download it at: Official website (APK)
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Video

More information | NewPipe

