Newbridge tattoo shop offers to be safe space for women

A tattoo and piercing shop in Newbridge is offering its building as a safe space for anyone who feels uncomfortable in the town.

Pierce of Ink can also be used to ring relatives, gardai or even just to charge a phone.

Taking to social media, Pierce of Ink said: “We are following in the footsteps of our lovely friends Niamh and Chris (our local TD) and would like to offer our help to the ladies, lads and anyone feeling vulnerable in Newbridge.

“If you are ever alone or think someone is following you, waiting for a lift or need to charge your phone to contact someone, call into the shop!

“We are happy to help and we are usually here from 10-6. We have snacks and blankets and any sanitary products you might need.”

The shop is located on 5 George’s Street in the town.

This follows a nationwide conversation about women’s safety in Ireland after the death of Ashling Murphy.

Last week, Cllr Chris Pender and his niece Niamh created a safe space for women at their office at the bottom of Eyre Street across from Apache pizza (W12 PD35).

Both of them are usually in the office and felt it would be a safe place that people could use if they felt in danger or simply needed somewhere warm to wait for a bus.

Niamh told Dublin Live that she was shocked and heartbroken to hear about the death of Offaly schoolteacher, Ashling Murphy.

She said: “The death of Ashling Murphy has sparked anger, upset and heartache.

“We want people to know that they can stay for as long as they want. They don’t have to talk to us. They can sit there. They can even ask us to walk them home or meet them and walk them to the office.”

“It might be somewhere for people to wait for their parents during the winter months as it gets dark earlier.

“Anyone can come to us. It doesn’t have to be limited. Right now, it’s a scary time to be a woman in Ireland.

“It’s important to have that space. It’s just a place for someone to come and not feel scared.”

