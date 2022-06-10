New ZTE Blade A72 4G and 5G: pointing to the economic range and with strange differences in battery

After recently launching the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, the popular Chinese brand is back with two new releases. The ZTE Blade A72 4G and the ZTE Blade A72 5G. And yes, we differentiate them because there are more differences between them than connectivity, making it even difficult to say clearly which of the two devices is better, something similar to what happened with the Realme 9 4G and Realme 9 5G.

Its internal differences begin with a clear difference in processor, with a commitment to the Unisoc SC9863A for the 4G model and a Mediatek Dimensity 700 that is already a classic for cheap 5G mobiles. However, there is much more to differences and similarities as you can see in this same post.

New ZTE’s

Technical sheet of the ZTE Blade A72 4G and 5G

ZTE Blade A72 4G ZTE Blade A72 5G Screen 6.74″ TFT

HD+ resolution

20:9 aspect ratio

90 Hz refresh rate 6.52″ IPS-LCD

HD+ resolution

20:9 aspect ratio

90 Hz refresh rate Processor Unisoc SC9863A Mediatek Dimension 700 RAM 3GB 4GB Storage 64GB 64GB Front camera 8MP 5MP rear cameras Main: 13 MP

Macro: 2MP

Depth sensor: 2 Mpx Main: 13 MP

Macro: 2MP

Depth sensor: 2 Mpx Drums 6,000mAh

22.5W fast charge 4,000mAh

10W charging Software MiFavor 11 based on Android 11 MiFavor 11 based on Android 11 connectivity 4G

WiFi 802.11

Bluetooth 4.2

USB-C

Dual-SIM

FM Radio

NFC 5G

WiFi 802.11

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

Dual-SIM

FM Radio

NFC Dimensions and weight 165.2 x 75.2 x 8.2mm

180 grams 164.1 x 75.5 x 9.5mm

182 grams Price 106 euros to change 199 euros to change

Very similar in design and very different inside

In aesthetics, the ZTE A72 4G would be indistinguishable from its version with 5G beyond a slight change in color on the top of the camera module and the “5G” serigraphy of that model. Nevertheless, yes there are differences on screenboth for its different sizes (6.74 and 6.52 inches) and for its technologies, the 4G model having a TFT panel and the 5G model IPS-LCD.

Inside the model with 4G we find a Unisoc SC9863A chip almost unprecedented and that aims to be quite restrained in performance along with its 3 GB of RAM. Not that the 4 GB or the Dimension 700 chip of 5G are going to offer something excessive, but it is better known. In any case, both are focused on less demanding users and this is what their prices mark.

A difference of 2,000 mAh in battery in favor of the 4G model and having Android 11 are very confusing points of these new ZTE mobiles.

we found one too big difference in battery if we look at the 6,000 mAh that the 4G model has, not inconsiderable and that surely guarantee good autonomy. However, the model with 5G has “only” 4,000 mAh, which is accompanied by a “fast charge” of just 10 W, which even makes the 22.5 W of the 4G model good.

Fewer differences in cameras, with a single change on the front, being 8 megapixels in the 4G model and 5 megapixels in the 5G. On paper, the triple rear camera if it is identical on both devices. A priori, nothing remarkable with a main sensor of just 13 megapixels and a macro sensor and a depth sensor with 2 megapixels each.

Although if there is something to highlight in these terminals in a negative way, it is their “old” software. Both have a version of their own customization layer that is based on Android 11. It is true that they are low-end phones and that at the moment they have not been launched internationally, but they already have Android 12 even in very cheap mobiles and with Android 13 knocking on the door, it is very reprehensible.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Blade A72 4G and 5G

These devices have been launched in some Asian countries like Malaysia, so we will have to wait to find out. when will they launch in other markets like the Spanish, if they finally arrive. However, we can already know that they are available in Two colors (gray and blue) and in a single memory configuration, thus leaving their prices:

ZTE Blade A72 4G 3/64GB: 199 euros to change

199 euros to change ZTE Blade A72 5G 4/64GB: 106 euros to change

