5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsNew Zealand Police Search for 8 People Still Missing After Cyclone Gabrielle

New Zealand Police Search for 8 People Still Missing After Cyclone Gabrielle

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
tagreuters.com2023newsml lynxmpej1o0b112023 02 25t232434z 1 lynxmpej1o0b1 rtroptp 3 new zealand weather.jpg
tagreuters.com2023newsml lynxmpej1o0b112023 02 25t232434z 1 lynxmpej1o0b1 rtroptp 3 new zealand weather.jpg
- Advertisement -

SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand police were searching for eight people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle struck two weeks ago, authorities said on Sunday, amid warnings of more wild weather for the nation’s North Island.

Gabrielle hit the island’s northern region on Feb. 12 and then battered the east coast, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands.

“The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities,” New Zealand police said early on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

“Regardless, getting in touch with those remaining eight remains a priority for police, and our staff are exploring all avenues to try and locate them.”

More than 6,000 were missing in the immediate aftermath of the storm with communications disrupted in many areas, but that number has fallen in the wake of recovery efforts.

Political Cartoons on World Leaders

- Advertisement -

Severe weather again hit the North Island on Friday, with heavy rain prompting more evacuations in Hawke’s Bay, one of the regions hardest-hit by Gabrielle.

- Advertisement -

Storms triggered flash floods and evacuation warnings in and around Auckland, the nation’s largest city with a population of around 1.6 million.

On Sunday, New Zealand weather forecaster MetService warned that storms were possible later in the day, especially across the North Island and the top of the South Island.

The emergency agency for Auckland warned city residents to get ready for more rain, predicted to hit in the evening.

“The risk of thunderstorms and localised downpours over parts of the country increases tomorrow,” Metservice said.

The forecaster said it was possible that two tropical cyclones would develop in the week ahead but added: “At this stage, the risk of either directly impacting New Zealand is relatively low.”

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Edmund Klamann)

Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

We Tried Vertu’s ‘Web3’ Phone. It Scared Us

ZTE is a phone manufacturer known for both its own phones and ODM (Original...
Latest news

Did Van Jones and Donald Trump Leave a Blueprint for Bipartisanship?

Gilsinan: There have been a lot of think pieces around the idea of: “Everybody...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.