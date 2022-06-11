New York landlords have a problem with hybrid work

The bosses of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs want the troops mostly back in the office, but they are few. That’s good for employees who like hybrid work, but not for the New York store owners who depend on them.

Entrepreneurs have largely accepted that five-day-a-week office work is a thing of the past. Nearly 80% of firms surveyed by the Partnership for New York City recognize that a hybrid model is the new normal. At the end of April, about four in ten Manhattan office workers were at work on an average weekday.

Several companies are downsizing their space. HSBC is moving its US headquarters from Bryant Park to the Hudson Yard district, occupying less than half of what it now is. Even JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon has indicated that his bank, which is building a new headquarters on Park Avenue, will only need desk space for three-quarters of its staff, though it will also allocate extra space for conference rooms and other services.

The Manhattan office vacancy rate has already hit 21% in the first quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield, nearly double the historical average. The firm notes that the district’s total vacant office supply exceeded the total inventory of every central business district in the country except Washington DC and Chicago. That could make it difficult to raise rents based on costs. For example, Vornado Realty Trust reported that its 2021 net operating income in New York fell 8% from 2019. Vornado and SL Green Realty, also New York-focused, have both fallen 45% and 30% on the stock market in three years.

Employment in Manhattan is at pre-pandemic levels, with 1 million workers. Let’s say that 80% of employees are offered hybrid work, and that half of them come to the office on any given day of the week. That would mean a need for about 600,000 seats in total, which could translate to 40% fewer desks than might have been needed just over two years ago.