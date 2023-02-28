New York GOP Donors Await 2024 Presidential Candidates

Mr. Pence held private meetings in New York City with an undisclosed number of potential donors, part of his efforts as he considers running for president. He has been in New York a number of times, making media appearances but also forging connections with Republican donors who liked aspects of the Trump-era policies but did not care for Mr. Trump’s behavior.

This week, Mr. Youngkin will sit with a string of people. Among them will be John Catsimatidis, a grocery store magnate who has historically been a politically ambidextrous donor, but who had a long history with Mr. Trump.

Who's Running for President in 2024? The race begins. Four years after a historically large number of candidates ran for president, the field for the 2024 campaign is starting out small and is likely to be headlined by the same two men who ran last time: President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump. Here's who has entered the race so far, and who else might run: Donald Trump. The former president is running to retake the office he lost in 2020. Though somewhat diminished in influence within the Republican Party — and facing several legal investigations — he retains a large and committed base of supporters, and he could be aided in the primary by multiple challengers splitting a limited anti-Trump vote. Nikki Haley. The former governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador under Mr. Trump has presented herself as a member of "a new generation of leadership" and emphasized her life experience as a daughter of Indian immigrants. She was long seen as a rising G.O.P. star but her allure in the party has declined amid her on-again, off-again embrace of Mr. Trump.

It remains unclear what Mr. Youngkin’s intentions are for 2024, and to what end he is holding meetings beyond his current job. People familiar with his thinking had said he had anticipated that Mr. Trump would be in a stronger position after the 2022 midterms than he ended up being in, and now that the field is likely to be more crowded than expected, it’s not clear that the governor — who is barred from seeking re-election in Virginia — will want to try to join them.

Still, his visit to New York City as the presidential primary is forming has caught notice. Mr. Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group C.E.O., has many ties in the financial community, which is heavy with donors. An aide said Mr. Youngkin wouldn’t address fund-raising until after the Virginia legislative session ends. The aide said Mr. Youngkin’s fund-raising discussions were expected to concern Virginia’s fall legislative elections.