New York explains to its inhabitants what to do in case of a nuclear explosion

In these convulsive times that humanity lives, with natural disasters, the emergence of new diseases and the destabilization of the global economy, it is not strange from one moment to the next to come across a video made by the authorities of your city to recommend what to do in case of a nuclear war.

This happened recently in the city of New Yorkwhere he emergency management department released a video addressed to the citizens of this city explaining what actions to take in case a nuclear bomb explodes in the city or in areas near it.

[mb_related_posts1]

About, Zach Iscol, the commissioner of emergency management of the city of New York, expressed the following through a statement:

The New York City Department of Emergency Management has a multitude of free resources for New Yorkers to prepare for emergencies, including unannounced events […] As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it’s important for New Yorkers to know that we’re preparing for any impending threat and providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed.

Thus, the audiovisual material offers three simple steps that the inhabitants of New York must follow in the event that it arrives «the big one».

First step

Here the presenter begins by asking people to come in quickly, either in their homes or inside a building. Staying in the car is not contemplated within this action. Once inside, people should stay away from windows.

Second step

Staying inside is the next thing people will need to do, making sure to keep all doors and windows closed. If you have a basement, people should go there in search of shelter.

[mb_related_posts2]

Otherwise, it is recommended that they be located as far as possible from the center of the building. Likewise, those people who have been outside at the time of the impact and enter inside the structure must undergo a process of Immediate cleaning with water and shampoo.

Added to this, the clothing the person was wearing should be placed in a bag and treated as radioactive material, keeping it as much as possible from anyone inside the structure.

Although the video does not mention anything in this regard, it is recommended not to apply conditioner to the hair, since this substance may have the ability to absorb radioactivity present in the air.

Third step

Lastly, people should stay tuned to the information provided by the media about the incident, as well as to the measures that are dictated to deal with the effects caused.