New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day supermarket opening times for Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Lidl, SuperValu, and Aldi

Shoppers will be keen to get to the supermarket today to pick up some last-minute bits and bobs to ring in the new year.

People have been asked not to mix with other households this New Year due to the surging cases of Covid-19.

And many people still plan on celebrating the new year from the comfort of their own homes.

Supermarkets across Dublin have reduced their opening hours over the coming days, so it’s good to know what to expect if you have to head out today or tomorrow.

Here are the opening hours over new years shoppers can expect from the biggest supermarkets in the country including Dunnes Stores, Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, and SuperValu.

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes will close their stores early on New Year’s Eve but will reopen on New Year’s Day with reduced hours.

New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31 – 8am to 7pm

New Year’s Day, Saturday January 1 – 11am to 7pm

Normal opening hours will return on Monday, January 3.

Aldi

Aldi will stay open on New Year’s Eve until 7pm and then not open on New Years Day.

New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31 – 9am until 7pm

New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1 – Closed

Sunday, January 2 – 9am until 9pm

Lidl

Lidl stores will close an hour earlier than Aldi at 6pm. It will stay shut on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31 – 8am until 6pm

New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1 – Closed

Sunday, January 2 – 9am until 9pm

Tesco

Tesco’s operating hours during the New Year’s period vary by store.

A lot of its stores will open from 10am to 8pm tonight and will operate the same or similar hours for New Year’s Day.

Monday, January 3 will see the return of normal opening hours.

SuperValu

Similar to Tesco, individual SuperValu stores operate under different hours. Check the SuperValu website for your local store hours.

