New Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro watch: very large screen with retro design

If you like watches with a traditional and the new smartwatches do not fit you very well for this reason, you should know that Xiaomi He just thought of you. The reason is that the firm has announced a new model that has a look both in its lines and in the screens it offers. And, best of all, is that it lacks nothing when it comes to technology.

The specific model is the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, and one of the things that is very striking is that its finish metal It is very striking and it is perfectly combined with straps of different materials (where leather or leather are not lacking). In addition, its screen is very large, since it is 1.47 inches. This makes it one of the greats without for that reason it lacks quality in what is seen in it. And, as an example, a button: its resolution is 480 x 480 pixels and the panel AMOLED It has a brightness of 600 nits. Ideal for day to day, really.

This Xiaomi does not lack anything

Although its appearance is traditional, all the functions of smart watches are included in this accessory. An example of what we say is that it has the sensors necessary to know from the heart rate to knowing the amount of oxygen in the blood. In addition, you can check the quality of sleep or the stress you have at each moment of the day, without missing the inflation of the physical activity that is done, whether it is a walk or the more than 110 modes that this smartwatch is capable of recognizing.

One of the things that is perfectly resolved in this new Xiaomi device is that it has excellent connectivity, since it does not lack Wifi to access the Internet independently and Bluetooth 5.2 to sync with iOS or Android phones. With a dual-band GPS inside, which makes it quite precise, it should be noted that this is a model that has microphone and speakerwhich means that you can answer calls directly with him, and this is quite useful on many occasions.

Autonomy is pretty good

Due to the dimensions of its screen, one might think that the autonomy will not be especially wide in this smartwatch, and nothing is further from reality. Thanks to the fact that its operating system is not very demanding -it does not allow the installation of applications- and that the integrated battery has a charge of 500mAhit is possible to use the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro for up to 14 days no restrictions. According to the manufacturer, if the accessory is used intensively, the time drops to ten days. The fact is that it responds better than expected.

Finally, it must be said that the deployment of this equipment has already begun in China, and it is normal for it to be deployed outside the mentioned country (but nothing has been said about it officially). In what has to do with the price, in exchange this is a model that costs about 225 euros, so it’s not unreasonable. The truth is that, for retro lovers, this Xiaomi wearable is well worth considering.

