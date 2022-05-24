New Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro +: ultra-fast charges and screens at the top of hertz to lead the mid-range

As expected, Xiaomi has carried out a new presentation of terminals in its hometown, China, and we have witnessed the arrival of the new models of the Redmi Note 11T series. And as the leader of them all, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+very long surnames for a really powerful phone that is at the forefront of the brand’s mid-range catalog and that comes accompanied by the Redmi Note 11T Prowithout further additions.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro+ arrive to lead the Note line and they do so by betting on aggressive features such as the presence of MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100, or as an ultra-fast charge of 120W (67W in the Pro) that promises, in the words of Xiaomi, charge the phone to 100% in just 19 minutes. Big words for a certainly powerful mid-range.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro +

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Screen 6.6-inch IPS-LCD

144Hz refresh

270Hz touch refresh

DolbyVision 6.6-inch IPS-LCD

144Hz refresh

270Hz touch refresh

DolbyVision Processor MediaTek Dimension 8100

ARM Mali G510 GPU MediaTek Dimension 8100

ARM Mali G510 GPU Versions 6GB/128GB

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB 8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

8GB/512GB rear cameras Main: 64 megapixel GW1 Main: 64 megapixel GW1 Frontal camera Determined Determined Battery 5,080mAh

67W fast charge 4,400mAh

120W fast charge System Determined Determined connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

gps

NFC 3.0

headphone port

infrared

usb type c 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

gps

NFC 3.0

headphone port

infrared

usb type c Dimensions and weight Determined Determined Others side fingerprint reader side fingerprint reader Price From 1,799 yuan or 252 euros to change From 2,099 yuan or 284 euros to change

The Pro+, a powerful mid-range with the MediaTek 8100

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 11T Pro+ will hit the market with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate, placing itself in the most ‘gaming’ segments of the market, on the hunt for the most gamer users who seek to get the most out of the experience. We are talking about a panel with a 20.5:9 ratio, really elongated, and that carries features such as Dolby Vision. We also have a 270Hz touch sampling over here.

For the processor, Xiaomi opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 which, from the outset, guarantees the presence of 5G connectivity on the device but also allows fast charging and other features to be offered to the device. And speaking of fast charging, the new Redmi Note 11T Pro+ brings to the Xiaomi catalog a new 120W fast charge for its internal 4,400 mAh battery. Xiaomi claims that your phone charges from 0 to 100 in just 19 minutes

In the rear camera equipment we find three sensors, one of them, in front of all, with 64 megapixels signed by Samsung with its GW1. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+ arrives with connectivity marked by the presence of 5G but also with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments, infrared port and a USB type C port for charging and file transfer. The fingerprint reader of the device travels to the side.

The differences on board the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro

Already without a surname Plus, and presented in second place, Xiaomi has wanted to make it clear at all times that its devices compete almost on equal terms. And it is that both vary only in the memories offered and in the battery section. A somewhat strange decision that obviously also affects its prices.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro, for example, bet on a base memory of 6GB and 128GB to accompany its Dimensity 8100, and it does not reach the 512GB that are reserved for the Plus model. We see that the other two memory options are 8GB and 128GB for the intermediate model (the basic one for the Plus) and 8GB and 256GB for the superior model (the intermediate one for the Plus).

In what we commented on the battery, here we go down the rung in terms of fast charging, because we only have 67W, but in return we have a larger internal stack. We changed the 4,400 mAh of the Plus model for 5,080 mAh in this one, so we have more capacity charging more slowly, almost half. Concessions to make this Redmi Note 11T Pro the, for now, base model of the family.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro+

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ initially arrive on the Chinese market in previously announced memory options. The prices set by the manufacturer for its local market are as follows: