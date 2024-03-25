New Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro: the first mobile phone with the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is official

Xiaomi is the brand that will release the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, with a very complete and powerful mid-high range mobile.

After the leading mobile phones have occupied all the headlines, such as the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra and its arrival in Spain , now it is the turn of the models that occupy a step below; cell phones that are not as expensive, but offer access to the latest hardware.

This mid-high range will gain importance in 2024, by offering new components at a more moderate price. The star may be the new Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 , which was only presented this week, but is already present in a mobile phone.

On this occasion, Xiaomi has been in charge of launching the new Snapdragon brand chip. The 8s Gen 3 was born to bring AI technologies to cheaper phones from brands like Redmi, Honor and Realme, but without costing as much as a normal Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used by the Galaxy S or the Xiaomi 14, for example.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, pioneering mobile

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is the first mobile phone presented that uses this new processor. The Civi brand is little known in Spain, but in China it is a reference for those looking for a mobile phone with a good quality/price ratio. In Spain, sometimes these phones arrive as the ‘Lite’ version of the corresponding Xiaomi phone, so it is possible that this is the Xiaomi 14 Lite , although the company has not officially confirmed it.

If confirmed, it would be good news, because the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro represents a good leap compared to previous generations in the technical aspect; and not only because of the new processor, although that will help as does the up to 16 GB of RAM with which it can be configured.

The screen also complies, with a size of 6.55 inches and a resolution of 2750 x 1236 pixels, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz; For its part, the maximum brightness is 3,000 nits. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the front hole is pill-shaped like the iPhone; The reason is that, in reality, there is not one front camera but two , both 32 Mpx but for different tasks. The main one is a conventional camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and the secondary one is a wide angle with a 100-degree angle and an f/2.4 aperture, ideal for group photos.

The rest of the photographic aspect holds fewer surprises, with a configuration that we have already seen in other Xiaomi models. The main camera is 50 Mpx, accompanied by a telephoto with two-fold optical zoom, also 50 Mpx; Finally, the wide angle is 12 Mpx. Finishing the technical aspect, the battery is 4,700 mAh, with 67W fast charging.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro comes with the new HyperOS as standard , based on Android 14. It will be available in two different types of finishes, one basic and another limited edition with half of the back covered in vegan leather. The starting price is 2,999 yuan, approximately 382 euros at the exchange rate.