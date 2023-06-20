New Xbox Series S: Here’s where to preorder

One of the best deals in gaming just got a huge upgrade.
That’s right, there’s a new Xbox Series S in town, and it’s bringing a key upgrade along with it. Announced at this past weekend’s Xbox Games Showcase(opens in a new tab), the company’s newest iteration of the Series S will come equipped with a whole terabyte of storage compared to the base version’s 512GB for just $50 more. (That’s much cheaper than picking up a Seagate storage expansion card, which starts at $89.99 for an extra 512GB.) Also, it’s getting a sleek Carbon Black exterior to match the Xbox Series X. The new Series S will launch on Sept. 1, but you can already pick one up for preorder if your mind is made up.
The small yet mighty Xbox Series S is a marvel of the new gaming generation. Yes, you can play all the new-gen games on it, but what’s really amazing is what you get for just $299.99 ($349.99 if you go for the 1TB version). The upgraded version of the console serves as a great midpoint between the original Series S and the Series X(opens in a new tab). While the X ($499.99) is more powerful overall, it no longer has a storage advantage over the Series S — both will net you a terabyte right out of the box. So, if you can forego the X’s true 4K resolution and extra horsepower, grabbing an S is a no-brainer. Pair it with a Game Pass subscription(opens in a new tab), and you’ve got a match made in heaven.
Here’s everywhere you can snag a preorder for the new Xbox Series S before the official release on Sept. 1: