HomeTech NewsNew Xbox Series S: Here's where to preorder

New Xbox Series S: Here’s where to preorder

Tech News
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1686928666.jpg
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1686928666.jpg
- Advertisement -

One of the best deals in gaming just got a huge upgrade.

That’s right, there’s a new Xbox Series S in town, and it’s bringing a key upgrade along with it. Announced at this past weekend’s Xbox Games Showcase(opens in a new tab), the company’s newest iteration of the Series S will come equipped with a whole terabyte of storage compared to the base version’s 512GB for just $50 more. (That’s much cheaper than picking up a Seagate storage expansion card, which starts at $89.99 for an extra 512GB.) Also, it’s getting a sleek Carbon Black exterior to match the Xbox Series X. The new Series S will launch on Sept. 1, but you can already pick one up for preorder if your mind is made up.

SEE ALSO:

The very best gaming deals for June 2023

- Advertisement -

The small yet mighty Xbox Series S is a marvel of the new gaming generation. Yes, you can play all the new-gen games on it, but what’s really amazing is what you get for just $299.99 ($349.99 if you go for the 1TB version). The upgraded version of the console serves as a great midpoint between the original Series S and the Series X(opens in a new tab). While the X ($499.99) is more powerful overall, it no longer has a storage advantage over the Series S — both will net you a terabyte right out of the box. So, if you can forego the X’s true 4K resolution and extra horsepower, grabbing an S is a no-brainer. Pair it with a Game Pass subscription(opens in a new tab), and you’ve got a match made in heaven.

WhatsApp: how to see the profile picture of a contact who has blocked you again

  • TAGS

Here’s everywhere you can snag a preorder for the new Xbox Series S before the official release on Sept. 1:

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Windows 11 will replace your Mail and Calendar apps with the new Outlook

Ever since Windows 11 was introduced, the Microsoft team made it clear that there...
Tech News

Best Prepaid Phone Plans for June 2023

This one is actually a bit complicated. Cricket and Metro each offer perks with some...

More like this

X