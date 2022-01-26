We always emphasize the importance of keeping our software up to date, both for security reasons and to improve our experience. In this sense, Microsoft has published an update for Windows 11 that corrects a series of problems that hindered the use of the system. Therefore, we want to detail some of the most important corrections of this new patch.

The update arrives under the code KB5008353 and the most notable improvements point to the performance of SSDs and problems with Windows Explorer.

The problems that the new Windows 11 update fixes

During the month of December, users were reporting performance issues with solid state drives. Microsoft acknowledged the flaw and released a patch to fix it, though not everyone was satisfied. However, now users report that this problem has been fixed after the KB5008353 update. Likewise, the inconveniences that Windows Explorer presented in terms of performance have been solved.

On this, users reported slowness in displaying the context menu and a general delay in the operation of Windows Explorer. After updating, the system is as fluid as we were used to both in the windows and when showing the context menu.

Another problem that the new Windows 11 update corrects is the one that pointed to bluetooth audio devices with hardware acceleration. On some computers this caused the audio to stop working and has now been fixed. In the same way, the bug that showed the sound icon as if it was muted, when it was not, was fixed.

Likewise, the appearance of application icons in the task bar that were not running was solved. On the other hand, there is a very interesting novelty and it is the new tab called Your Microsoft Account within the configuration. This option will allow you to manage your payment options and services that you have with the company natively.

In general there is a good group of problems that hindered the experience that have been completely solved. In that sense, Windows 11 continues to be refined while Microsoft responds to reports in a timely manner.

To detail the full list of fixes, follow this link.