New WhatsApp trick: how to send messages backwards

On the internet there are endless s to get the most out of the applications and functions of the cell phone and this time the trick has been for , which, although it may not seem like it, is one of the mobile platforms that most allow this type of customization. The key is to find the best ones that do not put the security of the device at risk.

But going back to WhatsApp, the application is including a series of improvements such as reacting with any emoji or reinforcing its security systems, which has suggested to users of the messaging platform that now is the best time to add tricks and customizations.

And this is why now many people are looking for new ways to write messages, customize their fonts, colors and appearance, and one of these “innovative” ideas to modify whatsapp is send messages backwards.

Most users will look for tricks to change the appearance of their messages, such as sending words bold, underlined or italicized, but having the ability to type upside down will “blow their minds”, plus, it’s very easy to do and no dodgy apps need to be downloaded.

These are the instructions to follow to write backwards on WhatsApp

1. First, the user must open the WhatsApp application on their cell phone.

2. Next, any conversation or group will be opened.

3. As a third step, it will be necessary to enter the website fliptext.org. from the browser on the device.

4. While on the site, two text boxes will be displayed, in the one above the button that says “Flip Text”, you must type the message you want to send.

5. Once all the text has been entered, in the second box the user will find the head text.

6. The last step will only be to copy the text and send it to the desired contact.

But also if you want to further customize the whatsapp account, you can add the nostalgic sound of Windows Live Messenger, so that the cell phone evokes one of the best memories of the decade of the 2000s. These are the steps to follow.

1. Initially, YouTube should be opened and search for the characteristic sound by entering in the search bar “tukitin”most likely multiple results with this sound are displayed.

2. After having chosen the video in which the ringing sounds clearer and sharper, it will be downloaded to the cell phone in audio format, this is done through one of the various platforms on the internet to convert MP4 into MP3.

3. Once the sound has been downloaded to the cell phone, it will be necessary to enter Google Play or Play Store and verify that WhatsApp has no pending updates.

4. As a fourth step, you will have to enter WhatsApp and touch the 3 points located in the upper right part of the screen.

5. Later you must choose the settings option and then notifications.

6. Then in the messages section, you must touch the section that says “Notification tone”

7. At this point a long list will be displayed with several ringtones offered by the application and the cell phone, but you must go to the end of it to choose the option indicated as “Add Ringtone”.

8. As a final step, add the downloaded sound and it will be ready to use.

9. With these two tricks, whatsapp will have been left with a very complete customization that possibly very few will have, making the cell phone attract attention wherever it goes.

