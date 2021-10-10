New WhatsApp policies: this will happen with your cell phone if you do not accept before November 6

WhatsApp it is again in the eye of the storm. Currently the app has more than millions of people talking and sharing information, as well as contacting their favorite companies and businesses. Nevertheless, will change its policies on November 6.

A few weeks ago the app belonging to Facebook had a sharp drop of more than 6 hours, leaving a large part of users without service. However, it seems that WhatsApp he likes to be in controversy whenever he can.

Now it turns out that it has sent a message of acceptance of its terms again to those users who have not yet done so, but this statement that jumps out at people as soon as they open the app has other points that you must take into consideration.

It should be noted that these are very different from those seen at the beginning of 2021, where you were informed that your account will be used to improve the Facebook ad system when writing, above all, to a company.

The terms of WhatsApp They have a deadline of November 6 and, if you do not accept them, something very different will happen with your mobile device and, above all, with your conversations. Here we tell you everything.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO WHATSAPP IF WE DO NOT ACCEPT YOUR NEW AGREEMENTS

What do the new terms of WhatsApp What do you have to accept before November 6? In the first place, it will begin to restrict the accounts of those minors. That means that if you are under 16 years of age, you will not be able to use the app unless your father authorizes it..

If you are not 16 years old, your account will be closed and, with it, you will lose all your conversations. The goal of Facebook is to protect little ones who, to a large extent, have no parental control.

WhatsApp puts new conditions of use to continue chatting with all your friends before November 6. (Photo: WhatsApp)

But not only that, but also WhatsApp will once again repeat to all those who did not accept its policies and conditions in the past a message or reminder for your information to be used by Facebook companies and so they can segment their advertising.

The portal xatakamovil details that the “new privacy allows businesses to host their stores on the application platform (Facebook servers), communicate with users to provide information about their products and said users can open conversations on WhatsApp from ads on Facebook ”.

If you do not accept the new WhatsApp policies before November 6, your conversations will be limited and you will not be able to send or receive messages as normal as you did before, although notifications will be seen. Would you take?

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]