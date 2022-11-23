New ways to get cards in Marvel Snap, including Thanos and Galactus

The mobile game fever of the moment is in Marvel Snap, a Magic-style card game, where each card has powers that can be modified depending on where they are deposited, thus fighting with the adversary in short games of six turns (seven , if the scenario indicates it).

The fact is that to get new cards you have to play and get points, obtaining random cards as you grow. That will change in the next update.

The developers behind Marvel Snap have indicated that they will be adding a large number of new cards and a new way to get cards.

In the new version we will be able to accumulate collector tokens, and with those tokens we will be able to go to an internal store to buy the card we are looking for. Those cards in the store will rotate, but if one that we want appears, and we still don’t have tokens to get it, we can fix it so that it doesn’t disappear from there.

Collector Tokens can be found in Collector Stashes or Stashes, which are the slots on the Collection Level Track starting at level 500.

On the other hand, the most frequent players, those who have obtained all the existing cards at the moment, will have two more series of cards to collect and thus assemble the ideal game deck. Among these series we will have Thanos and Galactus, two of the most powerful in the game.

You have more details at marvelsnap.com.