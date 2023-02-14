New ways to earn money with TikTok videos

TikTok has different options for users to monetize their content. Although the proposal is not the best if you want to earn money with your videos, it offers most of the options that we usually find on similar platforms.

Options that you can find within the TikTok Creator Fund, although you will have to meet some requirements, such as being 18 years old, having more than 10 thousand followers and about 100 thousand views in the last 30 days.

- Advertisement -

But it is not the only possibility, since you can also ask for the support of your followers in live broadcasts or interact with a brand independently. And soon, more options may be added so that creators can monetize their videos on TikTok, as mentioned in Engadget.

TikTok is evaluating new initiatives to make money from videos

Apparently, TikTok is thinking of a new way for users to earn money with a new payment function. Creators may charge $1 or more to give access to a certain video within your profile.

At the moment, there are no details about the dynamics that this new option proposes, but it might not have too much mystery. The creator would block the display of the content until the user pays for access to view the video.

A strategy that you could use to share exclusive content, as it happens on other platforms. But instead of offering a subscription, the creator could prepare videos dedicated only to those who want this VIP access, such as an interview, more personal content, tips, tutorials, etc. And of course, it would be ideal to take advantage of videos that have already gone viral.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, TikTok could change some rules regarding the Creator Fund, which could make it more exclusive, but which would give more benefits to the creators. And other initiatives could also be added, such as the possibility of TikTok rewarding creators who create longer videos with quality content.

At the moment, the TikTok team has not confirmed any of these news, so we will have to wait for more details.