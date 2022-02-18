Tech News

New wave of SMS scams is coming, here’s what you can do to avoid falling for it

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

On several occasions we have talked about MS messages that try to defraud those who receive them. They are messages that pretend to be sent by an official institution, such as a bank or a package delivery service, for example, but that show a dangerous link that can cause many headaches.

These are some of the types of dangerous SMS that have been received lately:

– SMS from BBVA or Santander, with a link that points to a page that is the same as the bank’s access page. The client puts his data on said page and is actually sent the access password to the criminals.

– SMS from Correos, DHL or any other messaging platform. They notify us that we have a pending payment to pick up a package, and they have a link that points to a page that, on some occasions, asks for our card to make the supposedly necessary payment.

Now it is the police who warn of a new wave of threats, and this time they are able to show the last digits of our card so that we can give the message reliability. Those four digits may have been stolen from a database of an online store where we have previously purchased.

In the texts of this new wave you can see messages such as:

please enter the key x to complete the registration in Samsung Pay with your card ending in x

or

Your card ending in x has a current status of activated in Samsung Pay

In both cases there is a link that does not belong to the entity, easily recognizable because they use shorteners such as bitly, curtly and others that have little to do with bbva or santander.

To avoid falling into them, you must ignore any message that comes with a link that is not recognized, and in case of doubt, access the bank’s official app from your mobile to check if there is any notification. If there are still doubts, you have to call the institution to ask about it.

You can also send the screenshot on social networks mentioning @wwwhatsnew so that we can help you identify if it is fraud or not.

Previous articleApple Watch: some app recommendations for 2022
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

New wave of SMS scams is coming, here’s what you can do to avoid falling for it

On several occasions we have talked about MS messages that try to defraud those who receive them. ...
Apps

Apple Watch: some app recommendations for 2022

Sometimes for Apple Watch it is difficult to find useful third-party apps for your device. So to...
Apps

Instagram launches reactions to Stories without direct message

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

ADATA Unveils Premier Extreme SDXC SD7.0, World’s First to Earn New Verification

Previously anticipated, ADATA, a well-known memory and storage drive manufacturer, today announced that its Premier Extreme SDXC SD7.0...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.