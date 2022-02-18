New wave of SMS scams is coming, here’s what you can do to avoid falling for it

On several occasions we have talked about MS messages that try to defraud those who receive them. They are messages that pretend to be sent by an official institution, such as a bank or a package delivery service, for example, but that show a dangerous link that can cause many headaches.

These are some of the types of dangerous SMS that have been received lately:

– SMS from BBVA or Santander, with a link that points to a page that is the same as the bank’s access page. The client puts his data on said page and is actually sent the access password to the criminals.

– SMS from Correos, DHL or any other messaging platform. They notify us that we have a pending payment to pick up a package, and they have a link that points to a page that, on some occasions, asks for our card to make the supposedly necessary payment.

Now it is the police who warn of a new wave of threats, and this time they are able to show the last digits of our card so that we can give the message reliability. Those four digits may have been stolen from a database of an online store where we have previously purchased.

In the texts of this new wave you can see messages such as:

please enter the key x to complete the registration in Samsung Pay with your card ending in x

or

Your card ending in x has a current status of activated in Samsung Pay

In both cases there is a link that does not belong to the entity, easily recognizable because they use shorteners such as bitly, curtly and others that have little to do with bbva or santander.

To avoid falling into them, you must ignore any message that comes with a link that is not recognized, and in case of doubt, access the bank’s official app from your mobile to check if there is any notification. If there are still doubts, you have to call the institution to ask about it.

You can also send the screenshot on social networks mentioning @wwwhatsnew so that we can help you identify if it is fraud or not.