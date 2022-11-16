New watchOS 9.2 beta includes running training route function for athletes

The third version of watchOS 9.2 beta brought news for athletes who like to follow their progress in training. With the update, the Race Route feature was made available in the Exercise application, native to Apple. The new function is designed for runners and cyclists.

So, it is possible to break new records or maintain an average during training🇧🇷 It is possible to follow the duration of a route that has already been taken or define, for example, an outdoor run or cycling. It also offers in-session pacing guidance so you can maintain your competitive progress.