New videos uploaded to Twitter will be less pixelated

When analyzing the benefits of Twitter, its simplicity and instantaneousness usually stand out. Within this simplicity, for much of this time video has been more of an accessory format, on which a powerful compression process was applied to favor its ease of transmission over other audiovisual aspects.

Now, in times when both mobile and home networks support in most cases a greater flow of data, the social network applied an improvement that gives a small boost to these clips again, so that they begin to circulate less pixelated.

Twitter improved the upload quality of videos

The update was shared by the social platform from its support account, stating that “Videos uploaded to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better viewing experience”.

This was an improvement that Twitter owed, because unlike other social networks such as Facebook or platforms dedicated to video such as YouTube, the video, despite being compressed, is made available to visitors in more than one quality of choice. Similarly, many streaming platforms, such as Netflix or live television channels, automatically adjust the playback quality based on the bandwidth of the visitor, offering the most optimal quality within what is technically possible.

The implemented solution looks more like the second model. An example can be seen in this video, which, although it does not present a large palette of colors, does allow to appreciate a sharpness superior to that of examples loaded under the old processing system. Depending on the connection speed, the first few seconds could be loaded in a more compressed quality, but later, given the conditions, the quality goes up.

In conversation with The Verge, the company specified some technical details about the technical improvement implemented in the video upload system. Twitter removed a part of the preprocessing procedure while uploading a clip, they said.The removed step involved dividing the videos into smaller chunks for ingestion, which could reduce quality due to additional processing.

It should be noted that this improvement is not retroactive. The quality increase applies only to videos uploaded as of September 24, the date on which the social network made the change official.

By the way, it should also be remembered that this is not the only change that Twitter has reported regarding the management of this type of audiovisual content. Recently, it was announced that the platform will allow you to control the video playback speed.