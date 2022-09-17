New version of WSA lets Windows run Android apps faster

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftNew version of WSA lets Windows run Android apps faster

version 2208.40000.4.0 of WSA (windows Subsystem for android) arrived these days and has already been news around here. In this way, it is making Google’s system apps run much faster. Likewise, the novelty features bug fixes and support for Chromium 104.

It is worth remembering that the possibility of running apps on the mobile platform has been available since the beginning of the year and Microsoft has already defined the requirements to be able to take advantage of the feature. Thus, users can have greater integration between their devices and the brand’s operating system.

The idea of ​​WSA is to be able to provide a native performance experience in Android applications. However, what was seen before the update was a certain slowness in the execution of programs. The manufacturer even partnered with Intel to develop solutions that improve performance on devices equipped with processors on the blue side of the force.

In fact, the advantage of devices with AMD components is precisely a greater fluidity in the execution of apps and games on the Google platform. Now, the subsystem provides a good experience by using a kind of virtual machine to enable AOSP support, which allows running applications without direct support from the company.


In addition to performance improvements, WSA makes it possible to remove apps faster and has improved support for gamepads. For now, the update is only available to users in the United States and Japan. However, anyone interested can register on the Release Preview Channel and put the US as their location.

With that, just download the update and switch to your real region later. Still, it is worth noting that the Subsystem still needs to undergo further improvements until it becomes completely stable.

