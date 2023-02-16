5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleNew version of WhatsApp beta for iOS releases file sharing of up...

New version of WhatsApp beta for iOS releases file sharing of up to 2 GB

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
New version of WhatsApp beta for iOS releases file sharing of up to 2 GB
1676488184 new version of whatsapp beta for ios releases file sharing.jpeg
- Advertisement -

This Wednesday (15), the Whatsapp received a new test version for the iOS system. The novelty of the new compilation, called 3.23.0.76is the release of file sharing with the size of up to 2 GB.

According to the WABetaInfo website, which specializes in Meta’s messenger, when installing the new version of the application, the user sees a banner that informs about this novelty when trying to send a document to a contact.


It should be noted that this feature is not new, as WhatsApp already launched it last yearbut to a limited extent for some users. The ability to send documents up to 2 GB is now available for a wider range on iOS.

- Advertisement -

As highlighted in the new feature presentation, it is recommended to use a Wi-Fi connection to share these large documents quickly. The messenger highlighted that the ability to share larger files is still under development.

WhatsApp also highlighted that this option will be available to everyone in a future update to the application, but the messenger did not say when the stable version update with this function will be officially launched.

How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Visits UK For First Time Since Russian Invasion

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for fighter jets to ensure his...
Tech News

Fast-growing health tech companies share insights at Health Enterprises Network event

Scaling a company for growth, without stopping the crucial work it's providing, is a...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.