New version of WhatsApp beta for iOS releases file sharing of up to 2 GB

This Wednesday (15), the Whatsapp received a new test version for the iOS system. The novelty of the new compilation, called 3.23.0.76is the release of file sharing with the size of up to 2 GB. According to the WABetaInfo website, which specializes in Meta’s messenger, when installing the new version of the application, the user sees a banner that informs about this novelty when trying to send a document to a contact.





It should be noted that this feature is not new, as WhatsApp already launched it last yearbut to a limited extent for some users. The ability to send documents up to 2 GB is now available for a wider range on iOS. - Advertisement - As highlighted in the new feature presentation, it is recommended to use a Wi-Fi connection to share these large documents quickly. The messenger highlighted that the ability to share larger files is still under development.

WhatsApp also highlighted that this option will be available to everyone in a future update to the application, but the messenger did not say when the stable version update with this function will be officially launched. How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!