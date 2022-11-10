New version of Microsoft Edge Canary brings optimization for devices with touch screens

O Microsoft Edge can get easier to use with screens touch screen coming soon. At first, the changes already appear in the version canary browser, which presents an option called “touch mode🇧🇷 In this way, the browser starts to adapt the icons and the interface in general to use with the resource. The information comes from a user of the reddit called Leo Varela, which showed the attributes present in Edge Canary. This version of the application even received an option that allows blocking of ads in videos. It is worth remembering that the features of the program may appear in the traditional application after some time.

These measures serve to optimize the use of the browser on tablets and convertible notebooks (the so-called 2 in 1). In this sense, the Reddit user even shared some images of how the layout browser when entering touch screen mode. In addition to the visual change, Microsoft must also implement a redesigned virtual keyboard and new gestures to help with navigation. Thus, in addition to the devices mentioned, even owners of laptops like the Steam Deck will be able to take advantage of the optimized navigation interface in Edge.





One of the changes the Canary version introduced made it possible to pause all extensions at once. Now, in addition to touch mode, a new addition by the developer to the app was an option that, when checked, always allows you to open your favorites in a new tab. Microsoft Edge Canary is available for multiple platforms and to see these functions, you must have the latest build of the program.





