New version of Edge Canary brings unprecedented features to the browser

Microsoft recently released a new version for testers of Edge Canary, an experimental version of the browser, including general improvements and unprecedented features in the package, such as the possibility of opening photos in the browser. Currently, the program allows you to view files in PDF format natively, but this function has been expanded to support images.

Edge Photo, the name given to the feature, was found in version 116.0.1934.0 of the Canary build and must be manually enabled in order to work. If interested, follow the path below: