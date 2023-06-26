New version of Edge Canary brings unprecedented features to the browser

Microsoft recently released a new version for testers of Edge Canary, an experimental version of the browser, including general improvements and unprecedented features in the package, such as the possibility of opening photos in the browser. Currently, the program allows you to view files in PDF format natively, but this function has been expanded to support images.
Edge Photo, the name given to the feature, was found in version 116.0.1934.0 of the Canary build and must be manually enabled in order to work. If interested, follow the path below:
- Right-click on the browser icon and select Properties.
- Click in the Target field, press the Space key, and type –enable-features=msEdgePhoto.
- Save your changes and open Edge with the modified link.
- Open an image by dragging it into Microsoft Edge.
In addition to this tool for viewing images, the changelog also mentions a shortcut that facilitates deleting data related to cache storage, cookies and download history without having to access the settings page. This feature increases privacy for users who want to keep their searches discreet.
There are also reports that the developer is working on other enhancements to the app, including a refined dark mode and new options in the sidebar. The fact that these new features appear in the Canary edition does not guarantee their arrival in the stable version.having to wait for new updates.
Did you like this news released by Microsoft on Edge? Tell us, comment!