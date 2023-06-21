New Ubisoft Games Won’t Release on Steam

- Advertisement -

Ubisoft’s handling of its PC releases has been a source of annoyance for this niche of gamers for some time now, with the company temporarily ditching Steam releases and opting to only make its titles available through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft. connect. Despite having resumed the release partnership with Steam, it looks like two major releases from Ubisoft will come with nasty restrictions.

Massive Entertainment's next big release, Star Wars Outlaws, will apparently be exclusive to Ubisoft Connect on PC when it launches next year. As noted by ResetEra user spad3, the Epic Games Store and (unsurprisingly) Steam are not mentioned as target platforms for the game on its official page on the Ubisoft website.

Interestingly, the same is also true for the upcoming open-world action-adventure title developed by Massive Entertainment, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which also only mentions Ubisoft Connect for PC on its page.