New tool transforms sketches and diagrams into code

Programming is not an easy task, which is why tools that help create code automatically are always received with open arms.

The concept is not new, we have been talking about CASE tools and the like for more than 20 years, but what they have invented now exceeds expectations.

It is a tool created by researchers at Cornell University, a program that allows users to write by hand and draw within the computer code, with a pencil.

This interface is called Notate, and it offers the ability to open drawing canvases and write diagrams by hand within the lines of traditional digitized computer code. Once this is done, a deep learning model joins the handwritten and textual programming contexts, generating the final code.

It is important to note that the notation on the handwritten diagram can refer to the textual code and vice versa. For example, Notate recognizes handwritten programming symbols, such as “n,” and then matches them to their typewritten equivalents.

Although it is not a program that is available to everyone, it shows that there is a new way to go, where programmers could use drawing tablets while programming, speeding up the process.

Information about the tool was published in the Proceedings of ACM’s 35th Annual Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology.