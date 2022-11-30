New titles in WhatsApp videos, the new for iOS

WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature that will allow iOS users to forward media with new titles. Previously, users had to send a title as a message when forwarding media. Now, when iPhone owners using WhatsApp forward media, the app will include the original caption, which can be removed manually. The feature is available in the latest version of the app on the App Store.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users on iOS will be able to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, along with the original caption. The report includes a screenshot of the improved forwarding process, explaining that users will see a new view at the bottom of the screen when selecting a medium to forward, which can be tapped to add a title.

In addition, WhatsApp also added a button that we can use to remove the caption from the image before forwarding the message, which could be useful if you don’t want to include the original caption. It’s worth noting that captions shared with forwarded media files will always be end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called “Message Yourself” that allows iOS and Android users to send messages to themselves, something other messaging platforms have had for a long time. The feature is designed to help users store messages, files, and other media in one easily accessible location.

Now WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow Android users to export and import their offline chat backups from Google Drive, with access to full chat history, images, videos and other media files – ideal for those who they felt the tragedy when using mobiles that do not use Google.