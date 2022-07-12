New TikTok program to turn SMEs into successful advertisers

TikTok, ByteDance’s video platform, focuses on small and medium-sized businesses to give them the push they need to become new advertisers who want to bring their advertising messages to a mostly youth audience.

For this they have just launched the program follow mewhich will take place free of charge from July 11 to August 19 to train SMEs over six weeks through email newsletters with guides, tools, and tips from other small and medium business owners on how to leverage the TikTok community for the best business results.



To attract new advertisers and grow your advertising business

Specifically:

This will include a guide to setting up a free business account, access to the Creative Center for content inspiration, and information on how you can take advantage of TikTok's ad manager and promotion features to further bolster campaign results.

In this way, TikTok wants to add new advertisers and become a whole new advertising giant on the Internet, taking advantage of the special circumstance that the younger audience is abandoning Meta properties, such as Facebook and Instagram, in favor of other platforms where young users are the majority. like itself and rivals like Snapchat.

The goal is that:

With follow meany business can integrate the diverse and creative formats available on TikTok into their marketing strategies to engage, connect and engage with the massive audience base available on the platform.

This initiative comes at a time when TikTok is involved in a series of controversies, where according to a report, ByteDance employees in China have come to have access to user data from the United States, being now under investigation by the relevant authorities, in addition to be also under another investigation, this time in the European Union, regarding the changes brought in its privacy policy regarding the user’s consent to receive personalized advertising.

More information: TikTok

