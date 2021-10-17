New TikTok feature to mute users during a live show

For a content creator on social networks, one of the worst experiences that can happen is when during a livestream they run into users who only join the broadcast to attack the streamer through unpleasant comments.

In that sense, platforms like Twitch have moderators in streams with large participation, in order to eliminate all those comments that could be being made with the intention of annoying the streamer.

Within social networks TikTok is one where many users take advantage of directing, which is why the administrators of this platform have decided to integrate a new function that will provide tiktokers and moderators the opportunity to mute users during a live broadcast.

Thus, through this tool, the tiktoker will be able to silence any viewer who could be causing annoyances during a live broadcast, being able to do so for just a few minutes or throughout the entire broadcast.

Added to this, TikTok indicated that in addition to vetoing the participation of one or more users during a live broadcast, all comments made by that person until the moment I’ve been silenced will be eliminated.

Although in TikTok the hosts could already have the possibility to deactivate the comments and filter those that were unpleasant, the incorporation of this new function makes the control exercised over this situation more detailed. In this way, the streamer will not have the need to deactivate the comments for all viewers, but simply for those who are necessary.

Regarding the incorporation of this new function, the head of security for TikTok for the United States, Eric Han, expressed «Livestreaming on TikTok is an exciting way for creators and viewers to connect, and we’re building security into the experience by design. […] We hope these new controls further empower hosts and audience to have safe and entertaining livestreams.».

Accompanying this measure, TikTok made public the Community Guidelines Application Report of the second quarter within the platform in which details were given about the content that violates the rules, as well as the accounts deleted between April and June 2021.