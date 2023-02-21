New TikTok background for creators will encourage long-form videos

There are content creators who are not satisfied with the income obtained from publishing their work on different social platforms, seeing that despite all their efforts, the income is insufficient.

Hence, we usually find the disenchantment of some streamers with Twitch, for example, and where Kick becomes the favorite alternative, although in TikTok there are also creators who are unhappy with their income, and the ByteDance platform is now targeting them with a new fund called the Creativity Program, which is currently in the testing phase in the United States, France and Brazil for selected creators.



The commitment to longer videos

- Advertisement -

The most interesting thing about the new fund is that through it we want to promote the creation of longer content, one of the trends on this platform together with live broadcasts, such as the new trivia contest, which will become the pillars keys to the TikTok experience from now on.

According to TikTok, the new fund will “foster creativity, generate greater earning potential, and unlock more exciting real-world opportunities,” though it has not revealed what participating creators can expect to earn.

And it is that here it will not be a simple distribution of advertising revenue, as usual, since the company will apply a formula that will take into account some aspects of user participation, including the number of views and the origin of the visits.

To be eligible, since at the moment the new fund is accessed by invitation, you must be at least 18 years old, have a sufficient number of followers and videos viewed, but above all, offer quality original content that lasts longer. to a minute.

- Advertisement -

The company hopes to be able to expand the reach of its new fund to a greater number of eligible creators over time, although those who agree to be part of the new fund will no longer have the possibility of going back.

Shaking up the segment of video platforms again

What is clear is that TikTok is no longer the short video platform we knew at first, thus moving away from other short video services, gradually becoming a more serious rival to platforms like YouTube.

We’ll see if the new fund will work and, above all, if the creators like it, and as always, what pieces the rival services will move from now on so as not to be left behind.

- Advertisement -

More information: TikTok