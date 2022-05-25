New TicWatch GTW eSIM: 4G calls with great battery, better than the Apple Watch?

There is movement in the smart watch market, since several companies are announcing the arrival of new models that have quite striking features, one of them being excellent autonomy. One example is the new smartwatch from TicWatch that has just been announced and of which we tell you the most important thing that it includes.

The time you can use this accessory without charging it is 30 days, so it is one of the best on the market because to date the ones that stood out especially offered a couple of weeks in this section (an example is those offered by Huawei). The fact is that it is light years away from models such as the Apple Watch and, therefore, it is one of the options that allows you to go on vacation without having to think about the charger in a moment.

Something curious as well as striking is that the TicWatch GTW eSIM allows the use of cards that offer the possibility of accessing the Internet and, almost more relevant, the possibility of making calls without having to access a telephone for it. Thus, and thanks to the fact that it has both a speaker and a microphone, you can make use of 4G networks to talk to anyone of your acquaintances simply by using the wearable we are talking about. And, all this, with an incredibly low weight of only 38.5 grams.

A fairly complete smartwatch

We say this because it does not lack everything that may be needed in a smart watch. An example is a good quality screen, the integrated one is a 1.39-inch AMOLED -which includes additional protection against shocks. And, in addition, in what has to do with the design, the inclusion of a couple of direct access buttons stands out and that this TicWatch product of protection against water IP68. In this way, you can bathe with the stall without the slightest danger.

TicWatch

With a large number of integrated sensors, which are capable of remeet up to 100 sports modes different without you having to do anything (some as different as sailing or climbing), you can perform heart rate recognition jobs or know the quality of sleep in a fairly precise way. And, all this information can be sent to smartphones via Bluetooth to an app available for both iOS as for Android.

A very competitive price on this TicWatch

Without failing to mention that it is possible to independently synchronize wireless headphones with this TicWatch GTW eSIM, the price with which it has been announced is most interesting because it is not excessive at all, taking into account that it allows the use of cards eSIM. So you only have to pay about 145 euros to change to get hold of him the moment he arrives in Spain. Something that won’t take long.

