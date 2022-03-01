New TicWatch GTH Pro, a watch that measures the health of your heart

From time to time, smart watches appear that, without making much noise, become an excellent purchase option and that offer many good options for a fairly low price. And this is exactly what you will find in the new TicWatch GTH Pro that the manufacturer Mobvoi has announced.

This is a device that does not lack anything when it comes to functioning as a smartwatch. An example of what we say is that it is compatible with iOS and Android and it does not lack options such as managing the notifications that reach the phone with which it is synchronized via Bluetooth and, also, a fantastic autonomy that exceeds a week of use with a full charge of its battery. And, all this, with an attractive design because it has a rectangular color screen that is suspiciously reminiscent of the Apple Watch.

Besides, the TicWatch GTH Pro has water protection up to 5 atmospheres, so you won’t have to take it off when you decide to take a shower or swim in the pool. Another of the things that are striking in what has to do with security is that the screen has a protective layer that avoids the usual problems on a day-to-day basis, such as bumps and falls.

Health, the great attraction of the TicWatch GTH Pro

This is because, apart from integrating the usual sensors that exist in this type of wearables, such as a accelerometer or the element that measures the heart rate, in the smart watch that has been announced you will be able to find many more elements that allow you to know quite precisely if your heart is working as it should. For this there is a collaboration with the company CardieX which makes it possible for this to be a model with ATCOR technology. And this means? That it is capable of measuring the strength of the pulse, so it allows knowing the blood pressure. Quite an advance.

Mobvoi

Additionally, it includes a second heart sensor (PPG) on the side of the TicWatch GTH Pro. This allows you to know health data using your finger, which is going one step further than what has been seen so far in this type of device. In addition, all the data can be managed with the free application that the smartwatch comes with, which makes it possible to have a score out of 100 to know the state of the heart’s health.

Purchase price of this smartwatch

Without missing the possibility of establishing the quality of sleep you have and advanced options such as measuring skin temperature (which can be used to know if you have a fever), the price with which the TicWatch GTH is put up for sale pro is solo €99. A most interesting figure and that can make many opt for your purchase. In addition, its deployment in all the countries in which Mobvoi works is confirmed, so it will arrive in Spain.

>