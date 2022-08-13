New Telegram update with news focused on emojis

has just delighted us today with a new of its applications in which are the main protagonists of the new features implemented.

For Telegram Premium users comes the open emoji platform by which anyone can upload their own personalized emoji packs, following the specifications indicated on this website.



They may also make use of the new animated emojis within the chat texts and the comments of multimedia elementsand they will even have 10 personalized emoji packs initially, containing more than 500 premium emojis, which will grow over time.

Telegram adds that:

All users, Premium or not, can see any animated emoji. Also, everyone can use animated emojis for free in chat saved messages to try them out or add more style to notes and reminders.

Telegram Premium users They also have new privacy settings for voice messages whereby they can set exceptions, both for specific individuals and groups, who will be able to send them voice messages forever either never.

If at a bad time, someone from those allowed sends a voice message, Telegram remembers that there is the possibility of converting the voice message to text.

And also for Telegram Premium users also comes the possibility that they can invite others to a prepaid subscription of 3, 6 or 12 months, with discount.

There are two ways to invite other users to be subscribers, either directly through the profiles of the users to invite, by touching the three-dot button and choosing Gift Premiumalthough on the desktop and in the Android application you can use @PremiumBot to subscribe yourself to Telegram Premium or give a subscription to any contact.

News for all users

For all users, Telegram reminds you that many of the custom emojis are also interactive, just tapping on them to receive their animations, inviting you to try the most common emojis.

In this regard, Telegram adds new interactive emojis with full screen effects, although Premium users can also use these emojis as reactions.

iOS users also have a new panel of stickers, GIFs and emojis, being separated by tabs, as it has been available for some time in this way on Android, desktop and the web.

More information: Telegram