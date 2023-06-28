New technology uses an autonomous ship to map bodies of water

- Advertisement -

Bathymetric mapping, which involves studying the depth and terrain of bodies of water such as oceans, rivers, and lakes, is a crucial task in many water-related research areas. However, this process often requires a crew of individuals and can be slow and laborious.

Now, researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso, USA, have developed an innovative solution: a fully autonomous vessel capable of efficiently and accurately carrying out bathymetric surveys.

- Advertisement -

Autonomous vessel revolutionizes bathymetric cartography of bodies of water

The project was led by Dr. Laura Álvarez, a leading scientist in the field of unmanned systems for Earth science. Aware of the need to simplify the bathymetric survey process, Álvarez began developing the vessel several years ago. However, to refine and fine-tune the system, she needed the input of additional experts.

That’s when he recruited Fernando Sotelo, an electrical engineering and science master’s student at UTEP. Together, they conducted a series of tests in different environments, such as Grindstone Lakes in New Mexico and Elephant Butte, to refine the design of the vessel and ensure its operational reliability.

The result is an autonomous aluminum boat, with a circular shape of 1 meter x 1 meter, equipped with four thrusters that allow it to travel up to 1.5 meters per second and easily rotate 360 ​​degrees. In addition, it has a solar panel and a lithium battery that give it a range of up to four hours in an area of ​​up to 45 square meters. This combination of features enables the ship to carry out bathymetric reconnaissance missions efficiently and accurately.

- Advertisement -

The new tool for high-precision bathymetric studies

The ship’s bathymetric mapping system uses multi-beam sonar, which emits waves toward the bottom of the body of water. The depth of the water is calculated by measuring the time it takes for the sound wave to hit the seafloor and return to the sonar system. In addition to depth, reflected sound provides information about the type of material present on the seabed. With this technology, the ship can generate high-quality 2D and 3D maps of the seabed.

The research team conducted successful tests of the boat on portions of Ascarate Lake in El Paso, Texas, and Grindstone Lake in Ruidoso, New Mexico, demonstrating the feasibility and effectiveness of their approach. With the aim of promoting the reproduction of this technology, Dr. Álvarez has published detailed instructions for building a replica of the ship online, in her latest article published in Sensors.

The next application of the boat will be in a study of the flow and depth of the Rio Grande, which will be carried out by Dr. Álvarez this summer. Its goal is to facilitate research and analysis of bodies of water to better understand their shape and landscape, which is essential in many fields, from water management to the study of flow patterns.

- Advertisement -

The autonomous vessel developed by the UTEP researchers represents a significant advance in bathymetric mapping. Its ability to carry out studies autonomously and accurately has the potential to revolutionize the field of aquatic research and simplify tasks that previously required large equipment and resources. With this new approach, it is hoped that scientists will be able to make the most of their time and resources, which will allow for a greater understanding and conservation of the bodies of water on our planet.