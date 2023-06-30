New TCL TAB 10 Gen 2 tablet, a very cheap model with a 2K screen

- Advertisement -

TCL expands its family of products and continues to increase its presence in the tablet market. The company has managed to differentiate itself from its competitors with models such as the NXTPAPER 11 and Tab 11, which offer a very interesting combination of paper-like display technology and powerful performance. Now, it has been known that the manufacturer has in its plans the launch of the Tab 10 Gen 2.

This is a tablet that uses the operating system Android which will have a fairly tight price that is expected to hit the market in the coming weeks. According to the data available, and which are official, the Tab 10 Gen 2. It has an IPS screen of 10.36 inches that stands out for something really striking: it is capable of displaying images with native 2K resolution (with a maximum brightness of 350 nits) and the panel used is compatible with the use of a stylus to be able to write freehand. A good business card.

More than enough hardware today

He integrated processor is 8 cores and it has a GPU that works at a frequency of 650 Hz. In principle, this has to be more than enough for all applications to work perfectly. But, in addition, it should be noted that it includes 4GB RAM And till 128 gigs of storage (expandable with and microSD cards up to 1TB).

In addition, it has support for 4G LTE and is expected to receive security updates through July 2025. Its battery 6,000mAh It promises a long duration on a single charge, exceeding eight hours without many problems or restrictions.

Other options that this TC tablet hasL

This model has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, which is more than enough for good quality video conferencing. It also has stereo speakers and USB Type-C port. Therefore, the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a cheap Android tablet with many features. With its large screen, powerful processor, and long-lasting battery, this tablet offers outstanding performance.

The Tab 10 Gen 2 is expected to hit the market in the coming weeks. although still its official price has not been announced (but expected to be under 250 euros), it is expected to be an affordable tablet for those on a tight budget. These are its most important characteristics:

Characteristic

Description

Design Aluminum finish with Glacier Blue and Space Gray colors Dimensions (H x W x D, mm) 244.94 x 154.7 x 7.35 Weight 425 g Side keys Power, Volume Performance Operating System: Android™ 13 (upgradable to Android™ 14) Security support until July 2025 CPU 4x ARM Cortex-A53 at 2.0 GHz; 4x 1.5GHz ARM Cortex-A53 MT8768 Octa-core 650MHz GE8320 GPU Display Size: 10.36” Resolution: 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) Technology: IPS, NXTVISION eye care Max Brightness: 350 nits (typical ) Battery Capacity: 6000 mAh (typical) USB Charger: Type-C 2.0 (5V2A) Reverse charging* Rear Camera Resolution: 8 MP Focus: Auto Video Record & Playback: [email protected] Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP Focus: Fixed Video recording and playback: 1080p at 30 fps Memory Memory: 4 GB RAM + 64/128 GB ROM MicroSD card slot (up to 1 TB)* Connectivity Bluetooth version: 5.0 WiFi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac , WiFi Direct, WiFi Display Model 8196G*: GSM, WCDMA, TD-LTE, FDD-LTE Audio and video 1 microphone, 2 speakers Audio formats: AAC LC, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, AC ELD, AMR-NB , AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE Video formats: H.263, H.264 AVC, H.265 HEVC, MPEG-4 SP, VP8, VP9 Network SIM slot type: Nano SIM Single (4FF) + 1 TF Card* Sensors G-Sensor, P/L-Sensor, Hall Switch In the Box 5V/2A Charger, USB-C Cable, Quick Guide, SIM Pin Optional Accessories Flip Case, T-Pen (Active), TCL Bluetooth Keyboard, TP Protective Film

