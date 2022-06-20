New store to buy clothes to the avatar of Facebook and Instagram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Meta -the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, among other social applications- has launched a new store where users can buy clothes and other items to customize your avatar.

Balenciaga or Prada suits can be purchased for Instagram and Facebook avatars

The avatar is a graphic representation of the user, which can be created in his image and likeness, selecting his clothes, his hair color, the size and color of his eyes… and many other aspects. These avatars can be used in publications, in Stories… as a representation of the user of the social network.

Facebook launched avatars two years ago, and just a few months ago they also came to Instagram. Now, so that users have more options to customize them, Meta launches the online store where you can buy -yes, it costs money- exclusive clothing items to dress the avatars.

As the company has confirmed by posting a tweet on its official Twitter account this weekend, the new Avatar Store It will be used to buy clothes for the avatars on Facebook, Instagram and also on Facebook Messenger.

Need a fresh fit for your avatar? We’re launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes. Mark Zuckerberg and @evachen212 tried out new looks from @BALENCIAGA @Prada @ThomBrowne ✨https://t.co/7SN0hdYz2D pic.twitter.com/Bp9zeK2ZNl — MetaNewsroom (@MetaNewsroom) June 17, 2022

In addition, the garments that can be purchased will not be designed by just anyone, but big names in fashion have made their exclusive creations for the avatars of Meta’s social applications.

A) Yes, you can buy designs from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, among other renowned designers. Of course, the price that will have to be paid for the avatars to dress in such an exclusive way has not been made public.

The garments have already been tested by the avatars of Mark Zuckerberg and by Eva Chen, director of Fashion Associations on Instagram, who even shared the experience on her profile on this social network.

