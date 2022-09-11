New Stable Diffusion, to generate more accurate AI images for free

Stable is the name given to a free and open source machine learning model developed by the company StabilityAI, equipped with functions that make it possible to generation of high quality using natural language in the descriptions.

Thanks to its capabilities, Stable Diffusion can be used in tasks such as the generation of image-to-image translations guided by text messages or the optimization of images.

It was recently announced the launch of Stable Diffusion 1.5which, compared to its previous version, will allow you to much more precise images.

And it is that, we must remember that the first version of Stabble Diffusion became infamous for being used in a malicious way to perform celebrity deepfakeseven reaching the sexual field.

Seeing this, the company Stability AI made the decision to apply changes to the tool, so that now any attempt to generate an inappropriate deepfake is canceled with a image of singer Rick Astley.

During a test carried out with both versions, it was possible to show how the adaptation of the environment around the main object of the generation looks more organic.

A notable point of Stable Diffusion 1.5 is its ability to work better on faces, especially when apply corrections to blurred faces.

Those who wish to try out the new version of Stable Diffusion will be able to do so from the DreamStudio website.

In the case of users who have already downloaded the model to test it locally, they will have to wait a few days.

When using the interface to generate an image, it allows us to choose which version to launch, so that we can check the level of efficiency that both have.

By modifying an option in the menu located on the right side of the interface, you can make the change to bring Stable Diffusion to its previous version in case you want to work with her.

If you want more information about Stable Diffusion you can do it through your account Twitter.