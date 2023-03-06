New space billionaire bets on artificial gravity

What interests you most about space adventures? The rockets, the capsules, the ships? Forget it, now the new fashion is artificial gravity. Jed McCaleb, an American software developer who made his fortune developing blockchain and cryptocurrencies, has created a company called Vast, which is dedicated to building space stations that have this element. With the recent acquisition of the small company Launcher, McCaleb has shown that he is committed to the idea.



Why is artificial gravity important?

If you are a fan of science fiction stories, you have surely read or seen how long-term space travel can affect the human body due to the lack of gravity. Astronauts who spend months or years in space may suffer health problems such as loss of muscle and bone mass, changes in the cardiovascular system and vision, among others. Artificial gravity seeks to solve these problems by creating a force that simulates Earth’s gravity.

Why aren’t there more developments in artificial gravity?

Although the idea has been explored in science fiction for decades, very little progress has been made in reality in this regard. Most of the efforts have focused on creating rockets and spacecraft that can reach space more efficiently and cheaply. However, interest in the colonization and commercial exploitation of space has led companies like Vast to aim to develop technologies that allow for a healthier and more comfortable life in space.

Jed McCaleb, the new interest in space

Unlike early space billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, who focused on launching rockets, McCaleb is interested in creating space stations. McCaleb is known for creating Mt. Gox, the first major Bitcoin exchange, and is estimated to be worth $2.5 billion. McCaleb has promised to invest at least $300 million in Vast as the company develops its space stations.

Why did you buy Launcher?

Last week, Vast announced the acquisition of Launcher, a small company that is developing a rocket engine and an orbital tug called Orbiter. Although the tug’s launch in January of this year was aborted due to a problem with the GPS antenna system, McCaleb was interested in acquiring the company for the technology and personnel it could contribute to building the space stations.

Vast’s future?

Although McCaleb hasn’t given many details about Vast’s plans, the Launcher acquisition suggests the company is in an engineering and feasibility studies phase. The company will look to compete for funding with other companies looking to build commercial space stations in low-Earth orbit, such as Axiom Space, Blue Origin, Nanoracks and Northrop Grumman. An artificial gravity station could have appeal to NASA, and McCaleb has more financial resources than most other companies.

Launcher will bring highly-skilled technology and personnel to Vast, which could accelerate the development of space stations. The company, which previously focused on launching commercial satellites, will now join a team looking to revolutionize the way humans live and work in space. Launcher founder Max Haot was excited about the acquisition as it will allow him to focus on building things instead of worrying about fundraising.

Conclusion

Jed McCaleb’s entry into the world of artificial gravity space stations proves that there are more ways to tackle the challenges of space than just launching rockets. Vast and other companies are breaking new ground in space exploration and colonization, and artificial gravity technology could be a key element to long-term success. Only time will tell if the vision of McCaleb and other space entrepreneurs comes to fruition, but what is certain is that space adventure has never been more exciting.