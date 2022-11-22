New Sony WF-LS900N headphones: they have everything to compete with AirPods

- Advertisement -

One of the manufacturers that have been a reference in the headphone market for a long time is sony. This company has announced a new model that aims to be a good purchase option in models that are independent. This, obviously, makes them rivals to the AirPods and, it must be said, they have options that allow them not to lose in the comparison.

This wireless model that uses Bluetooth to synchronize with the sound source, be it a laptop or the smartphone that you have, has some things that attract attention, an example is that the weight of each of the elements is only 4.8 grams, so they are the lightest that Soy has launched to date. In addition, they have very careful ergonomics, where the use of silicone tips that ensure the perfect fit for each person.

Besides, it should be noted that the Sony WF-LS900N are capable of changing the operation of the active noise cancellation (ANC) in a very simple way. Therefore, you will never miss anything you have to spot when using the accessory. This can be vital if, for example, you use them when you go running (they offer resistance to water so that everything goes like silk) and, if necessary, if you want nothing to bother you when you go on the subway, you can choose the option with a excellent comfort.

Good autonomy and many technologies included

In the first case, it should be noted that these headphones can work independently six hours without having to recharge. But, as has become customary, the sheath transport includes its own rechargeable battery, which provides twenty more without having to look for a socket. In addition, fast charging is included which, according to Sony itself, allows up to sixty minutes of use to be achieved with processes of only sixty seconds.

These helmets include several proprietary technologies from Sony that are quite interesting and that, in addition, provide good options for users. Some of the most prominent are listed below:

Speak to Chat: Allows you to automatically stop active playback if it detects that you start to chat with another person. Of course, this also occurs if removal of the earphones from the ear is detected.

Precise Voice Pickup: ensures high isolation of the user’s voice by using the integrated microphones both to talk on the phone and if you want to run any of the existing voice assistants, such as Google’s own or Amazon’s Alexa.

Multipoint pairing: allows you to establish a synchronization with different devices to use each one of them according to the user’s needs. An example is answering a call from the phone while listening to music sent from the computer.

Price of these Sony headphones

The Sony WF-LS900N go on sale this week in different Asian regions, without having a precise confirmation of the moment in which they will land in Spain. Of course, the price of these headphones is something that you are more or less clear about and, in exchange, this product will remain in about 170 euros to change. I mean, it’s not exactly crazy.

