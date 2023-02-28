New Sony headphones spotted on FCC listing

Sony has already conquered its space in the Bluetooth in-ear headphones market, mainly with the WF-1000XM4, which is considered for its sound quality and active noise cancellation, surpassing even the already powerful WH-1000XM4 (premium headphone of the brand) according to JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association). It was released in 2021 and its successor may have been spotted on an FCC list.

The listing itself doesn’t reveal much, as it doesn’t offer the headphones’ marketing name, which is rumored to be the WF-1000XM5. But it reveals that the new earbuds have model number “YY2963” and will come with Bluetooth 5.3. They will also have touch controls on each earbud and 3.85V battery voltage. The estimate is that the battery capacity is similar to that of the predecessor, which is up to 24 hours with the case.