New Snap features, including for us to earn money with Snapchat

Snap Inc. just announced its latest push and innovations on the AR front, including features that allow content creators to earn money. As part of this launch, the new music creation platform is released AR Minibeats with a set of glasses. These glasses let you play your own versions of artists’ songs combined with vibrant AR effects. Minibeats gives music lovers a new way to express themselves in radically accessible, highly visualized, and instantly shareable ways.

The new AR music creation platform has partnered with several music artists to get started: KILLBOY, Alice Glass, Taetro and Phil Good, with more coming soon. Open any Minibeats Lens and the world around you transforms into one that perfectly matches the mood of the song:

-Decorate yourself with musical tattoos while creating your own version of “LOSER”, the hit single from KILLBOY (Atlantic Records).

-Become Alice Glass and use AR gestures like waving your hand and opening your mouth to trigger interactive phrases from her new single, “Lips Apart.”

-Turn your room into a playable version of Taetro’s beat-making loft, complete with musical objects that recite parts of his song.

-Open your hand and wear a musical mask that sings Phil Good’s chorus from “Crying, Dancing”

With artists and labels eager to cut through the noise on existing media platforms, Minibeats allocates a 50% share of its lens revenue to artists, a bold new benchmark in an industry that typically offers royalties below 5 %.

Minibeats will soon be releasing a full AR social music creation app after the release of this teaser version on Snapchat, which will feature more artists and brands fans know and love.

You can see it better in this video