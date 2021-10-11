New smartwatches from Amazfit are postulated as the best mid-range

Smart watches have become an interesting market for many companies, however almost all of them aimed for the best of the best. So Amazfit has targeted the mid-range rather than the high-end. From Gizmodo They point out that the three new watches have a mid-range price but their features are high-end.

It is a common strategy among larger companies, as they do not necessarily need to recoup the investment immediately. So first they try to get an audience that likes their hardware, and then adjust prices. The setting has not yet arrived so buying the watches from this brand is a good option.

Expanded options

The three new models are the GTR 3, the GTS 3 and the GTR 3 PRO. They all have heart rate sensors, blood oxygen measurement, stress levels, and breathing rate. In addition, they will release a period recording functionality that will be able to give us statistics within a specific time frame of days. If the user is a woman, this option will be activated for the menstrual period by default.

Runners will be able to record exercise time, day-to-day progress and recovery time with “virtual pacer” that allows us to simulate what we will do. Additionally, Amazon watches have added an integration to complement Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, Relieve, Runkeeper, and TrainingPeaks. Finally, the integration with Zepp, Amazon’s proprietary app, has improved its interface and speed.

The clocks repeat local assistant in the company of Alexa, more than 150 animated “watch faces” (wallpapers), activity reminders, calendars, weather forecast and bluetooth camera control. What differentiates them from truly premium watches is the NFC payment avoidance, something normal once you find out that the cheapest watch with that feature costs $ 300.

In this way, the GTR Pro 3 will have a 1.45-inch AMOLED screen, a 450 mAh battery with an estimated 12 hours of life before needing to recharge and 2.3 GB of storage, it costs 230 dollars. The GTR 3 is somewhat smaller with a 1.39-inch screen, but its battery lasts longer (21 days), it costs $ 180. For its part, the GTS 3 is still priceless, it will have a 1.75-inch screen, with a 250 mAh battery, although it will also last 12 days in use.