New Skype feature translates users’ voices in real time using AI

THE Microsoft is bringing a feature called TruVoice for the skype, which allows the translation of what the user says using his own voice through artificial intelligence. It is worth remembering that the conversations application had already implemented a conversation translation feature, but now it goes further. That’s because the old feature expected the person to say something and wait for the machine. Now, the idea is that everything works in real time during the conversation between two individuals. That is, the feature is not yet available for group calls, but that should change soon.

This is another one of the novelties presented by the company, which this Thursday (15) brought a new design for the app. Also, the fact that the translation takes place in real time is a way that the app has found to operate safely. In other words, artificial intelligence does not save what the user says during conversations. - Advertisement - The most curious point that may scare some people is that the AI ​​tries to simulate the voice of the person speaking throughout the call. Incidentally, a video was released showing the TruVoice feature in action. However, this type of system still has its limitations, as is to be expected for something like this.

The big limitation right now is that the feature is not available to be used in any language. In case, just Spanish, German, French, Chinese and English are supported by the application. But, this shouldn’t stay that way for long and Microsoft should add support for more languages.

