New sculpture unveiled for Kildonan Park

A beautiful new sculpture was recently unveiled for Kildonan Park in Ballymun in an online ceremony on Friday.

Artist Sara Cunningham-Bell was commissioned to create a new sculpture for Kildonan Park following a two stage competition earlier this year.

Sara has designed a dynamic, large-scale sculpture that will act as an inclusive landmark for Kildonan Park.

Sara engaged with members of the public through workshops and meetings to get their feedback and opinions on the sculpture.

Fianna Fáil Councillor for Finglas- Ballymun Keith Connolly welcomed the new public sculpture for Kildonan Park.

He said: “It adds something new to the area and should work well with the overall development of the park in the coming years. The sculpture will become a focal point in years to come.

“The top part of the sculpture represents the river Fionn Glas/ Clear stream and is made of polished stainless steel which is reflective. There are various people represented in the two figures each showing the diverse past, present and future of Finglas.

“It is anticipated that the sculpture will be installed in early November.”

The next stage of the process is inviting local residents to propose a title for the sculpture.

Visit www.sculpturedublin.ie or the Finglas Library to submit your proposed title.

The deadline for members of the public to come up with a name will remain open until 15 October.

