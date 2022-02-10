New Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 + and S8 Ultra: our preview | VIDEO

Just a few moments ago, on the occasion of its first Samsung Unpacked in 2022, the Korean company officially removed the veils from the new top-of-the-range S22 series smartphones (here you can find our preview) but also from the new Galaxy Tab S8 tablet family . A family of devices that this year comes in three different models that differ mainly in size. We are therefore talking, in strict order of size, of Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the massive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

GALAXY TAB S8

GALAXY TAB S8 +

GALAXY TAB S8 ULTRA

AVAILABILITY AND PROMO

VIDEO

GALAXY TAB S8

Let’s start by talking about the smallest of the three, that is Galaxy Tab S8. It is basically the natural evolution of Tab S7 with which it shares the same design philosophy and the same size of the display. At first glance we are certainly talking about a well-built tablet, with a body entirely in metal and one thickness of only 6.3 mm which, together with the weight of 503 grams (507 in the 5G version), make it absolutely transportable.

The display, as with the Tab S7, is a 11-inch diagonal LTPS TFT with 2560×1600 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Yes, we are not talking about an AMOLED in terms of depth of blacks but I must say that for those minutes that we were able to spend together it seemed to me absolutely a very good quality panel. I speak of course both in terms of color reproduction and brightness.

Then we find it under the body Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen.1 flanked by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, depending on the version chosen at the time of purchase. In all cases the memory is expandable with microSD cards up to 1 TB. Everything seems to be going according to plan and right now we are probably talking, together with its brothers, about one of the most powerful tablets around.

In terms of connectivity, nothing is missing: we have Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6e, 5G in the configurations that provide it, and obviously also GPS. Integrated into the on and off button we then find the sensor for fingerprint recognition, while along one of the short sides we find the USB-C in version 3.2 which supports video output, which is fundamental. to make the most of DeX mode with a larger display.

So let’s talk about cameras that are two on the back and one on the front. The two that make up the main module, that is the one with standard lens and the secondary one with ultra-wide lens, respectively offer a resolution of 13 and 6 megapixels. The front camera is instead 12 megapixel.

The batteries are from 8000mAh and supports fast charging up to 45W with the charger which is not included in the package but is sold separately. In the same way, the cover with keyboard is also sold separately while included inside the sales box we find the S-Pen, always very useful in products like this for taking notes or the like.

Galaxy Tab S8 will be available starting today at a starting price for the basic version of 799 euros.

GALAXY TAB S8 +

And let’s move on to Tab S8 + which as you can easily guess happens to last year’s Tab S7 +. Here too the same goes for the Tab S8, the design is very very similar and the materials used are basically identical: aluminum alloy for the body and reinforced glass to protect the display. Despite it thickness of only 5.7 mm therefore, we still have a product that appears absolutely solid. The weight is then of 567 grams which become 572 for the version with data connection. In general, even considering the larger dimensions of the display, I would like to say that portability remains excellent. Change the position of the fingerprint reader which is integrated into the display.

As just mentioned, the display size changes. For this Tab S8 + the Korean manufacturer has decided to use a 12.4-inch diagonal panel with resolution 2800×1752 and 120Hz refresh rate. Compared to Tab S8, the technology changes and back to a more classic one, at least for Samsung, Super AMOLED. I’m not going to tell you how qualitatively good this panel is, I just tell you that the Samsung tradition in this field is absolutely respected.

Under the body we also have it here Snapdragon 8 Gen.1 accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 Gb of storage. Then there remains the possibility of expanding the memory using microSD memory cards up to a capacity of 1 TB. We only spent a few minutes with this S8 + but I must say that the impression we got is still that of a product capable of supporting any workload without too many problems.

The camera equipment also follows that of Tab S8 and therefore on the back we find two modules, standard and ultra-wide, with 13 and 6 megapixel sensors respectively, while on the front we find an additional module with 12 megapixel sensor. There is also no difference in connectivity and there is also USB-C 3.2 with video output.

On the other hand, there are differences with regards to the battery, whose capacity increases due to the greater space available inside the body. For this Tab S8 + Samsung has in fact provided for the use of a module from 10,090 mAh with support for fast charging up to 45W, obviously charger to be purchased separately.

The sales package includes the S-Pen but not the keyboard cover which, like the 45W power supply, must be purchased separately. The starting price for the basic version of this Tab S8 + is 899 euros; on pre-order starting today.

GALAXY TAB S8 ULTRA

And we close with the most interesting news of the day, at least for what concerns the tablets. I speak of course of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the largest of the three new Samsung Tabs and also the undoubtedly more interesting one precisely because of its new form factor. We are talking about a very particular product precisely because of its size: the display measures well 14.6 inches but the thickness is only 5.5 mm and when we take it in hand it seems to hold a sheet of cardboard. The weight is then 726 grams and rises to 728 for the 5G version, but it is well distributed and, considering the size of the panel, the tablet appears much less heavy than it actually is.

The highlight of this tablet, however, is certainly the display. 14.6 inches diagonal is a lot, the panel is huge and when you find it in front of it it is impossible not to be amazed, also because the quality is excellent from all points of view. The resolution is 2960×1848 pixels and the density reaches 240ppi. We are obviously talking about a panel Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and very high brightness. We could not measure it in the preview and Samung did not provide us with a data in this regard but we will certainly remedy it in the review phase.

Under the body we have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen.1 of the other two Tab S8 but in this Ultra we find more possibilities in terms of RAM and storage configurations. Specifically, the memory cuts are in both cases three and we pass from 8 to 12 up to 16GB of RAM and from 128 to 256 up to 512 GB as far as the system memory is concerned, there remains the possibility of expanding the storage with microSD cards. The performance appears excellent and this is good news because with a display of this kind it is practically mandatory to buy the cover with keyboard and immediately activate the DeX mode. In this way we can raise our level of productivity thanks to a desktop interface and all the space made available by the 14.6-inch display.

Compared to Tab S8 and S8 + we also have differences in terms of cameras and in particular for what concerns the front compartment. The rear module remains in fact unchanged in number and characteristics of the cameras while frontally this Tab S8 Ultra offers a small notch that includes two different modules. The first with standard lens offers a resolution of 12 megapixels, while the second retains the same resolution but is equipped with an ultra-wide lens.

Connectivity is complete, as on the other models, and sees the presence of WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G where present and GPS with GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou. Here too we have the USB-C 3.2 with video output and 4 stereo speakers with equalization designed by AKG. As in S8 + the fingerprint reader is inserted under the display and in the package we find the S-Pen but not the cover with keyboard. The battery is from 11,200 mAh and there is also the support for fast charging up to 45W with charger to be purchased separately.

But let’s get to the prices. Obviously we are talking about the most expensive solution among the three announced today, with a starting price of 1299 euros which can go up to over 1600 for the top version. Needless to tell you, in Samsung’s imagination we are talking about a tablet intended for use strictly linked to productivity and therefore the price is comparable to that of a notebook.

AVAILABILITY AND PROMO

The three tablets are available for pre-order from today, for those who pre-order Tab S8 Ultra the new Book Cover Keyboard will be added as a gift, while with Tab S8 and S8 + the Book Cover Keyboard Slim. Effective availability is scheduled for February 25 on all models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android Tablet 11 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 8GB 128GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet € 849 799

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 + Android Tablet 12.4 Inch Wi-Fi RAM 8GB 128GB Android 12 Graphite Tablet € 999