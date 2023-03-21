New rules: TikTok will limit video reach by age and on the For You page

TikTok is today announcing new Community Guidelines, the rules that determine what types of content can be posted on the video social network. The new guidelines were created from international legal frameworks and consultations with more than 100 organizations such as the Europeian Association of Eating Disorders and the Vita Alere Institute in Europe.

Among the novelties of the new rules are new forms of treatment for synthetic media created from artificial intelligence, the addition of the term “tribe” to the list of attributes protected against hate speech and hateful behavior on the platform. TikTok has also improved ways to protect the civic integrity of government accounts, politicians and political parties to ensure local laws, people and important bodies are respected.





The new rules will come into effect on April 21. and, to ensure that they are complied with, the social network will offer training for platform moderators. TikTok users can ask questions in the application's information center, where all the news has been organized into topics indicating what is not allowed in the application.

Speaking of moderation, TikTok has also established 4 pillars: content removal that violates platform rules, content restriction of certain topics to over 18s, who must also respect the Community Guidelines and ineligibility of videos on the For You page to prevent inappropriate videos from being recommended to general users. The last point speaks of TikTok Community Empowerment to build a self-preservation cycle, making the app a better place for all users based on feedback from moderators and network users. It is worth remembering that TikTok has faced bigger problems than inappropriate videos circulating on the platform, such as the advancement of laws that can ban the app from the United States and the ban on the use of the app on cell phones by the governments of New Zealand and the United Kingdom.