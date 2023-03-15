New Revenue auction has lots with MacBook Air, iPhone and various models of iPods

A new Federal Revenue Auction is about to happen with several products from apple. At first, the 124 lots available are all concentrated in the organ unit located in São Paulo. But, information about all the products that come in the packages was not disclosed. As occurred in another recently reported auction, one of the items that draws attention in this one is the presence of macbooks with M1 chips. In this case, the model is a Macbook Air, with versions of 256GB (Available in lots 6 to 23) and 512GB of internal storage (lots 24 and 25).

In batch 48, there are several different models of iPods, such as a 160GB Classic and another with 80GB capacity. Likewise, there are two 6th generation iPod Nano and an 8GB Touch. In addition, there are several different accessories for the models and two that are not specified. The initial value of this lot is BRL 9,000. The auction will also feature a lot that has three 7th generation iPads, with an initial value of BRL 2,000. Likewise, iPhones could not be left out, with an 8 Plus model in lot 26 with a minimum value of BRL 1,500 and two 7 Plus that are inside lot 64, which has an initial bid of BRL 1,000.




