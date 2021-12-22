New reports on Google’s smartwatch bring data about its processor and features

Reports surfaced earlier in the month that spoke of “Rohan,” the code name for what would presumably be Google’s smartwatch. A market where the company has not entered directly, as it has done, for example, with smartphones and its pixel series. However, new reports have emerged about the Google smartwatch that reveal very interesting information.

This news has emerged after the analysis of a new version of the Google Assistant, where a label in the code has given much to talk about.

What do the new reports say about the Google smartwatch?

Image source: 9To5Google

The reason why new reports regarding the Google smartwatch have emerged is in the Google Assistant code. To understand it, we must first know that the company’s applications offer special features for Pixel equipment. In that sense, when installed on a device, it is validated that it is Pixel and then offers the options in question. These special characteristics are identified in the code under the label “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2021” or “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2020”.

In this sense, the analyzed version of the Google Assistant presents a new tag identified as “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH”. This reveals, in the first place, the fact that the product is probably sold as a Pixel Watch. On the other hand, it talks about the special function that the assistant would provide to the Google smartwatch. This has been linked directly with the so-called Next Generation Assistant that the Pixels also incorporate.

It is a form of the Google Assistant where our voice is processed locally, instead of being sent to a server as it happens on other computers. This means that, we can configure device settings to open applications without the need for connection. Lastly, the presence of this feature indicates that a lot of processing power will be required.

The analyzes carried out looking for references of Rohan and Pixel Watch, have led to think about the very high possibility that the device integrates a Samsung Exynos processor. It is not clear if it is the same as the Galaxy Watch 4, however, it is not strange considering that both companies worked together on the development of Wear OS 3.

With all this, it only remains to hope that they bring the remaining days of 2021 and the confirmed news from the company in 2022.