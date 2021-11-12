New renders show the impressive design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra

The different leaks of the Xiaomi 12 they continue to be the main players in the sector. And it is that the next Xiaomi flagship, or family of flagships, since several versions will arrive on the market, is causing great expectation. And is not for less.

We have already seen how the design of the Xiaomi 12 will be, and now it is the turn of the more vitaminized model. We talk about Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the most comprehensive version of the Beijing-based firm’s next generation of workhorses.

All thanks to the designer HoINDI who, through his official account on Twitter, has published a render where we can see what the next titan of the Chinese manufacturer will be like. And watch out, what are youHe has also published a video where he shows the Xiaomi 12 Ultra in detail.

Two screens to make a difference

#Xiaomi 12 Ultra with curved display

As you can see, The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have a rear that surprises by incorporating a second screen. In this way, the phone would have a perfect panel to see notifications without having to turn on the main screen.

Turning to the video that this designer has published, we see that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will stand out for incorporating a camera under the screen, an element that is very attractive visually and that we have already seen in other phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In the video that heads these lines you can see in more detail the design of this Xiaomi 12 Ultra. As we have told you, it is nothing more than a render based on previous leaks, but at least we can get an idea of ​​what this device will be like.

Regarding the possible technical characteristics of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, rumors suggest that this terminal would be in charge of releasing the Snapdragon 898, the most vitaminized SoC of the American manufacturer and that promises a performance beyond any doubt.

On the other hand, the photographic section of this Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be another of its great exponents. More than anything because the device would have a 200 megapixel main sensor to ensure the best image quality when shooting.

Another of the most surprising technical details of the terminal has to do with its battery. More than anything because the new one is expected to premiere HyperCharge fast charging technology. With this, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which would have a 4,000 mAh battery, will be able to charge in just 8 minutes.

Now we just have to wait for the presentation date of the Xiaomi 12 to see what they surprise us with with the Ultra model, because it seems that the terminal points out ways to be the great bomb of the year.

