New releases of the week coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video (May 15-21)

We are already on Monday and we bring another round of premieres on the main on-demand content platforms so that you know all the movies, series and documentaries coming to Netflix, SkyShowtime, hbo Max, disney+, amazon Prime Video and Movistar Plus+.
So don’t miss this compilation with all the premieres arriving during the week of May 15-21. Close the San Isidro bridge with all the news that arrives!
All the premieres of Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video
We will start by talking about Netflix and the movie Always faithful where we will learn the story of two friends who cover each other’s backs to sneak out and have secret adventures, but their elaborate web of lies collapses when one of them disappears.
At Disney+ we have one of the most anticipated premieres. We are talking about White men can’t jump, a reboot of one of the most emblematic basketball movies from the mouse factory and that we will know the stories of Jeremy and Kamal, two basketball lovers who want to be professionals.
We move on to Movistar Plus+, where the arrival of A todo tren 2: Sí, it has happened to them again is perfect to watch as a family. Santiago Segura and company doing their thing is always a guarantee of success.
We close with HBO Max, where we will enjoy Spy, a series of spies in which a KGB agent fights to know all the movements of the Romanian dictator Nicolás Ceaușescu. Until his cover is blown and he has to try to flee the country.
Series coming to Netflix
may 17th
doctor cha
May 18
Kisses, Kitty
Yakitori, Soldiers of Misfortune
may 19
The silence
25 of May
FUBAR
Movies coming to Netflix
may 17th
Always Faithful
may 19
Kathal: The Mystery of the Jackfruit
Documentaries Netflix
May 16
Anna Nicole Smith: You don’t know me
may 17th
Rhythm + Flow: France T2
may 19
Sunset: the Golden Mile T6
Young, famous and African T2
Series coming to MOVISTAR+
May 18
the kabul drive
Films coming to MOVISTAR+
May 16
the one i’m not
The novelist and her film
may 17th
turning page
may 19
Full throttle 2: Yes, it has happened to them again
May 20th
Accident Man: On Vacation
May 21th
The inspection
Documentaries coming to MOVISTAR+
May 18
19, alone facing the truth
may 19
Joe Strummer: Life and Death of a Singer
Disney+ movies
may 19
White men can’t jump
Series coming to HBO MAX
may 19
Spy/Master
Documentaries HBO MAX
may 17th
Angel City
May 21th
Love to Love you, Donna Summer
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
15 th of May
Lewandoski: The Unknown
May 18
The Ferragnez T2
may 19
Devotion: A Story of Heroes
skyshowtime
may 19
Villenueve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy
