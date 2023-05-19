New releases of the week coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video (May 15-21)

- Advertisement -

We are already on Monday and we bring another round of premieres on the main on-demand content platforms so that you know all the movies, series and documentaries to Netflix, SkyShowtime, Max, +, Prime Video and Movistar Plus+.

So don’t miss this compilation with all the premieres arriving during the week of May 15-21. Close the San Isidro bridge with all the news that arrives!

All the premieres of Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video

We will start by talking about Netflix and the movie Always faithful where we will learn the story of two friends who cover each other’s backs to sneak out and have secret adventures, but their elaborate web of lies collapses when one of them disappears.

At Disney+ we have one of the most anticipated premieres. We are talking about White men can’t jump, a reboot of one of the most emblematic basketball movies from the mouse factory and that we will know the stories of Jeremy and Kamal, two basketball lovers who want to be professionals.

We move on to Movistar Plus+, where the arrival of A todo tren 2: Sí, it has happened to them again is perfect to watch as a family. Santiago Segura and company doing their thing is always a guarantee of success.

We close with HBO Max, where we will enjoy Spy, a series of spies in which a KGB agent fights to know all the movements of the Romanian dictator Nicolás Ceaușescu. Until his cover is blown and he has to try to flee the country.

Series coming to Netflix

may 17th

doctor cha

May 18

Kisses, Kitty

Yakitori, Soldiers of Misfortune

may 19

The silence

25 of May

FUBAR

Movies coming to Netflix

may 17th

Always Faithful

may 19

Kathal: The Mystery of the Jackfruit

Documentaries Netflix

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You don’t know me

may 17th

Rhythm + Flow: France T2

may 19

Sunset: the Golden Mile T6

Young, famous and African T2

Series coming to MOVISTAR+

May 18

the kabul drive

Films coming to MOVISTAR+

May 16

the one i’m not

The novelist and her film

may 17th

turning page

may 19

Full throttle 2: Yes, it has happened to them again

May 20th

Accident Man: On Vacation

May 21th

The inspection

Documentaries coming to MOVISTAR+

May 18

19, alone facing the truth

may 19

Joe Strummer: Life and Death of a Singer

Disney+ movies

may 19

White men can’t jump

Series coming to HBO MAX

may 19

Spy/Master

Documentaries HBO MAX

may 17th

Angel City

May 21th

Love to Love you, Donna Summer

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

15 th of May

Lewandoski: The Unknown

May 18

The Ferragnez T2

may 19

Devotion: A Story of Heroes

skyshowtime

may 19

Villenueve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy

